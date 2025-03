Photo : KBS News

The death toll from the massive wildfires in the nation’s southern areas rose to 18 as fires that began Saturday in the county of Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province, spread to nearby cities and counties.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Wednesday, as of 9 a.m., a total of 18 people have been killed in the latest fires: 14 in North Gyeongsang Province and four in South Gyeongsang Province.Another six people were seriously injured, while 13 others suffered minor injuries.Firefighting efforts continue in Sancheong and Hadong, South Gyeongsang Province; Uiseong and Andong, North Gyeongsang Province; and the towns of Onyang and Eonyang in Ulju, Ulsan.The affected areas include a total of 17-thousand-534 hectares of forest.The wildfires have destroyed 209 buildings, including homes, factories, temples and cultural heritage properties, and forced the evacuation of more than 27-thousand people.