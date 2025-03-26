Acting President Calls Wildfires Worst in History

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo has called for all-out efforts to put out the massive wildfires ravaging the country’s southern areas, calling the blazes the worst ever.The acting president made the pledge in a statement to the nation on Wednesday, saying the government is fighting the worst wildfires ever by mobilizing all available personnel and equipment but that the situation remains critical.Han said the massive wildfires that simultaneously broke out on Friday in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province, Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province, and Ulju, Ulsan, have since spread to Andong, Cheongsong, Yeongyang and Yeongdeok, making them the worst wildfires in history.The acting president said that as the nation may suffer unprecedented wildfire damage, it must focus all its resources on putting out the wildfires for the remainder of this week.Han said that after the fires are extinguished, the government will review its wildfire response and prevention measures and update its guidelines.He also said the government will crack down on illegal incineration and sternly deal with violators in accordance with relevant laws.