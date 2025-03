Photo : KBS News

More than 16 million square meters of land across the nation either no longer lies within military facility protection zones or carries a new designation bringing looser restrictions.The defense ministry on Wednesday lifted military facility protection zone status from a total of three-point-16 million square meters within Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, and the central city of Sejong.An additional 12-point-86 million square meters in Cheorwon and Hwacheon, Gangwon Province, and Gimje, North Jeolla Province, now belong to “restricted protection zones” instead of “controlled military facility protection zones,” meaning less stringent rules apply there.But the ministry newly designated 70-thousand square meters of land in Yangyang, Gangwon Province, as a controlled protection zone, deeming it essential for military operations.