Photo : KBS News

The main opposition Democratic Party has repeated earlier calls for acting President Han Duck-soo to swiftly appoint Ma Eun-hyuk to the Constitutional Court and Ma Yong-ju to the Supreme Court.Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung made the demand Wednesday during the party’s Supreme Council meeting, held at a tent headquarters in the Gwanghwamun area of Seoul.Lee said Han’s reinstatement should not be understood as a return to power but rather as the assumption of greater responsibility and additional duties.Opposition party floor leader Park Chan-dae also urged Han to make the appointments, saying Han himself said the previous day that the Constitutional Court’s decisions should be respected.Park said the court made it clear in its recent rulings that the failure to appoint a ninth Constitutional Court justice is unlawful and unconstitutional.