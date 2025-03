Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump says there won’t be “too many exceptions” to the reciprocal tariffs that will roll out next Wednesday.Trump made the comment in an interview with Newsmax at the White House on Tuesday, saying the U.S. has been “ripped off for 45 years by other countries” and that’s why the country is 36 trillion dollars in debt.Trump said the U.S. will achieve great success with the tariffs.He downplayed claims that the tariffs are excessive, saying many countries, including China, India and Brazil, have been doing the same thing to the U.S. for many years.Trump said he will probably be lenient, because if he were reciprocal, “that would be very tough on people.”