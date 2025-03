Photo : YONHAP News

A firefighting helicopter crashed on Wednesday while containing the wildfires in Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang Province, killing the pilot.According to the Korea Forest Service, the helicopter went down at 12:54 p.m. while putting out flames on hills in Uiseong, which continues to be ravaged by wildfires for a fifth day.The helicopter is believed to belong to Gangwon Province’s Inje County.Authorities said a witness reported seeing a yellow helicopter go down, adding that they are trying to determine the cause of the crash.