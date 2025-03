Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party has approached the main opposition Democratic Party and proposed three-way discussions with the government on ways to repair the damage from the ongoing wildfires and prevent any recurrence.In an emergency message to the public on Wednesday, ruling party interim chief Kwon Young-se urged the opposition party to stop its political wrangling and prioritize human life and safety.Kwon said the ruling and opposition camps must unite to devise wildfire recovery measures and prevent such wildfires from happening again.He stressed the need for the central government, local governments and all political parties to work together.Kwon said his party will not calculate any political advantage or disadvantage in the disaster recovery process, but will focus solely on the need to save lives and protect property.