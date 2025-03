Photo : YONHAP News

A resolution urging the Constitutional Court to promptly set a date to hand down its verdict in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial passed the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.The resolution highlights concerns about the delayed ruling despite the fact that a month has passed since the trial’s final hearing February 25.It calls on the Constitutional Court to swiftly set a date, citing fears about the nation’s reputation and other external concerns.In response the ruling People Power Party walked out in protest, leading to the resolution being passed unilaterally by the opposition parties.The main opposition Democratic Party is expected to convene a plenary session of the National Assembly to adopt the resolution.