US Intel Chief: N. Korea Ready to Test Nuclear Warheads, ICBMs to Boost Leverage

Photo : YONHAP News / EPA

Anchor: The top U.S. intelligence official says North Korea is probably prepared to conduct another nuclear test “on short notice.” Tulsi Gabbard, the U.S. director of national intelligence, presented the assessment Tuesday during a session of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: U.S. intelligence authorities believe North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is seeking to achieve at least tacit recognition for his nuclear weapons capabilities.Speaking to the Senate’s intelligence committee on Tuesday, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard disclosed the latest assessment, saying Pyongyang is ready to conduct another nuclear test.[Sound bite: US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard]“North Korea is probably prepared to conduct another nuclear test on short notice and continues to flight-test its ICBMs to demonstrate their increasing capabilities as leverage in future negotiations.”According to Gabbard, Kim believes he has already secured a better strategic position against Washington’s demands for nuclear talks.[Sound bite: US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard]“Kim’s recently cemented strategic partnership with Russia supports these goals by providing him greater financial, military and diplomatic support, reduced reliance on China, and providing North Korean forces and weapons systems authentic war fighting experience.”The assessment comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin is involved in maritime ceasefire talks with the U.S.While it remains unclear how the Trump administration will approach North Korea to revive the long-stalled nuclear talks, removing the Putin factor is going to be a complex task in formulating a solution.[Sound bite: US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard]“Since 2022, China, Russia, Iran and North Korea have grown closer. Removing the accelerant of the war in Ukraine is unlikely to revert these bilateral relationships to a prewar 2021 baseline, leaving room for new strategic priorities and world events to create new incentives or challenges to their currently high levels of cooperation.”Seoul and Washington believe Pyongyang is technically ready to push ahead with its seventh nuclear test.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.