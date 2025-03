Photo : YONHAP News

One more death has been reported in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, due to the wildfire.According to the city of Andong on Wednesday, one person, believed to be a man in his 80s, was found dead in a house in Imha-ri, Imha-myeon, around 11 a.m.The police and firefighting authorities are searching for the victim’s wife.The body will be examined for identification purposes.As of Thursday, the death toll from the North Gyeongsang Province wildfires stands at 20.