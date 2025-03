Photo : YONHAP News

Korea Post is delivering relief supplies free of charge to the country’s special disaster zones, those hit hardest by the recent wildfires.The Ministry of Science and ICT announced on Wednesday that as part of its emergency support measures for the affected areas, Korea Post will deliver relief packages at no charge for six months.Also, a comprehensive wildfire situation room has been set up to monitor the disaster and mail delivery will proceed from areas where delivery is possible.Postal savings account holders whose addresses are in special disaster zones will be exempt from transfer fees, passbook reissuance fees and cash withdrawal fees until September.Those with insurance with Korea Post will enjoy deferred premium payments and interest on loans until September.Korea Post added that if additional special disaster zones are declared, similar support measures will be implemented for those areas as well.