Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the main opposition Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung, was found not guilty of making false statements as a presidential candidate ahead of the 2022 election.The Seoul High Court on Wednesday overturned a ruling handed down to Lee by a lower court in November, imposing a one-year sentence, suspended for two years, for making false statements in violation of the Public Official Election Act.Lee is considered the presidential front-runner in the event that suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment is upheld.It is not immediately clear if the prosecution will take the matter to the Supreme Court.