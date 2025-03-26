Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Found Not Guilty of Violating Election Law

Written: 2025-03-26 16:03:09Updated: 2025-03-26 16:58:46

Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Found Not Guilty of Violating Election Law

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has been found not guilty of making false statements as a presidential candidate during the 2022 election campaign.

On Wednesday the Seoul High Court overturned a ruling the Seoul Central District Court handed down to Lee in November imposing a one-year sentence, suspended for two years, for making false statements in violation of the Public Official Election Act.

The high court found that a statement Lee made during a media interview as the main opposition’s presidential candidate in December 2021, denying having known the late Kim Moon-ki, a former executive at the Seongnam Development Corporation, did not constitute a false statement.

The court also concluded that Lee did not lie during a parliamentary audit as Gyeonggi governor in 2021, when he claimed the land ministry under the former Park Geun-hye government had forced him to provide preferential treatment to a third party when rezoning the former site of the Korea Food Research Institute.

Lee was indicted in September 2022 over the two statements.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >