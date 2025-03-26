Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Found Not Guilty of Violating Election Law

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has been found not guilty of making false statements as a presidential candidate during the 2022 election campaign.On Wednesday the Seoul High Court overturned a ruling the Seoul Central District Court handed down to Lee in November imposing a one-year sentence, suspended for two years, for making false statements in violation of the Public Official Election Act.The high court found that a statement Lee made during a media interview as the main opposition’s presidential candidate in December 2021, denying having known the late Kim Moon-ki, a former executive at the Seongnam Development Corporation, did not constitute a false statement.The court also concluded that Lee did not lie during a parliamentary audit as Gyeonggi governor in 2021, when he claimed the land ministry under the former Park Geun-hye government had forced him to provide preferential treatment to a third party when rezoning the former site of the Korea Food Research Institute.Lee was indicted in September 2022 over the two statements.