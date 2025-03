Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party has expressed deep regret over main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chief Lee Jae-myung being found not guilty of violating the Public Official Election Act.In a statement released on Wednesday, the party’s senior spokesperson Shin Dong-uk disclosed the party stance, adding that it will wait for the Supreme Court’s swift and wise ruling on Lee’s case.Shin said the DP should not expect the public sentiment toward the main opposition to improve with the latest court ruling, citing that Lee has four prior convictions, faces 12 charges and five trials.Shin accused Lee of scheming to delay his trial on election law violations, and urged the DP chief to faithfully take part in his remaining trials as an equal South Korean citizen before the law.