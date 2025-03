Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party chief Lee Jae-myung has commended the Seoul High Court for issuing a ruling based on truth and justice, after the court found him not guilty of violating the Public Official Election Act.Lee said he is baffled by the energy and resources that went into his trial, saying the world would have been a better place if the prosecution and the government had focused their efforts on preventing wildfires and improving people’s lives instead of fabricating evidence to put him behind bars.The opposition leader expressed hopes that the prosecution will now take the time to reflect rather than waste the nation’s resources further.Lee kept mum when asked by reporters what impact the latest ruling will have on his quest for the presidency.