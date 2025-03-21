Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Navy Commemorates 46 Sailors Killed in 2010 Cheonan Warship Sinking

Written: 2025-03-26 17:30:33Updated: 2025-03-26 17:46:00

Navy Commemorates 46 Sailors Killed in 2010 Cheonan Warship Sinking

Photo : YONHAP News

The Navy held a ceremony on Wednesday to mark the 15th anniversary of the sinking of the Cheonan warship in waters near the de facto inter-Korean maritime border, which killed 46 sailors.

The ceremony, led by Second Fleet Commander Rear Adm. Hur Sung-jae, took place in front of a monument at the command in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, built to honor the sailors who lost their lives in the North Korean torpedo attack on March 26, 2010.

Some 200 people attended the event, including the families of the 46 sailors, servicepeople, incumbent and former lawmakers, and veterans ministry officials.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo said the South Korean Navy and Marine Corps have never forgotten the 46 sailors and will continue to remember them, in a telegram sent to commemorate their devotion and sacrifices.

The naval chief said the new Cheonan frigate, commissioned in 2023, and other vessels at the Second Fleet will carry out their duties and respond sternly to enemy provocations to ensure that their sacrifice was not in vain.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >