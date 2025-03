Photo : YONHAP News

Casualties are rising as wildfires continue to rage throughout the nation's southeastern Gyeongsang region.As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters tentatively tallied the death toll at 24 - four in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province and 20 in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province.At around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man in his 80s was found dead in the Imha area of Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, while the pilot of a firefighting helicopter that crashed in Uiseong at around 12:54 p.m. was also killed.The latest wildfires have so far injured 26 people, including 12 in serious condition.As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, 27-thousand-79 residents had evacuated the affected areas, with 209 damaged homes, factories and storage buildings.Seventy-five percent of the fires in Sancheong, which is on a Level Three alert, has been put out, while 78 percent of the fires in Ulsan's Ulju region have been extinguished.