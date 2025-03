Photo : YONHAP News

Eight national heritage assets have been damaged due to the massive wildfires across the country.According to the Korea Heritage Service on early Wednesday morning, two national treasures, one scenic spot, one natural monument and four provincially designated heritage assets have been damaged due to the fires.The two national treasures, Yeonsu Hall and Gaunru Pavilion of Gounsa, a Buddhist temple, are believed to have been completely destroyed.The heritage service succeeded in relocating 651 national treasures and 17 provincially designated cultural heritage items to nearby museums and public institutions.On Tuesday the heritage service raised its national heritage disaster warning level to “serious.”