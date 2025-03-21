Menu Content

KMA: Rain to Expand Nationwide by Thurs., Precipitation to Range from 5 to 20mm

Written: 2025-03-26 18:42:40Updated: 2025-03-26 18:45:15

Photo : YONHAP News

Rain is in the forecast starting Wednesday evening amid the raging wildfires in the country's southeast.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the rainfall is expected to start on the southernmost island of Jeju Wednesday evening as a low pressure system approaches from China's Shandong Peninsula.

Precipitation is projected to expand northward to the rest of the country by Thursday afternoon, but the amount will likely range between five and 20 millimeters.

The southeastern Gyeongsang provinces that have been engulfed by wildfires, however, are set to observe less amounts of rain, around five millimeters or less, due to the weak low pressure system failing to form strong rain clouds.

Morning lows on Thursday are forecast to range between seven and 17 degrees Celsius, before daytime highs rise to between 15 and 25 degrees.

Morning lows on Friday are expected to plunge by around ten degrees from a day earlier due to entry of cold air from the northwest.
