Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump is placing 25 percent tariffs on automotive imports.Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday imposing the tariffs on all cars and light-duty trucks imported into the U.S. beginning April 2.At a press conference at the White House, Trump said the 25 percent tariffs apply to all cars not made in the United States.This is the second time Trump has imposed tariffs on individual items since taking office in January, after authorizing 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports on March 12.The latest tariffs are feared to deal a significant blow to South Korea, as automobiles account for the largest proportion of the country’s exports to the United States.Last year, South Korea’s auto exports to the U.S. exceeded 50 trillion won, or about 34 billion U.S. dollars, accounting for nearly half the country’s global auto exports.