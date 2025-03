Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll from the massive wildfires in the country’s southeastern Gyeongsang region rose to 26 on Wednesday, with firefighting efforts underway for a sixth day.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters tentatively tallied the death toll at 24 as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.But another death was reported in the afternoon in Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang Province, and a firefighting helicopter crashed on a mountain in Uiseong, killing the pilot.Additionally, the headquarters said 12 people have been seriously injured and 14 others suffered minor injuries.The wildfires have destroyed 317 buildings, including homes, factories and warehouses, displacing more than 28-thousand residents.