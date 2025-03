Photo : YONHAP News

The White House says the 25 percent tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday will apply to imported vehicles, light trucks and automobile parts.The White House issued a fact sheet on Wednesday to clarify Trump’s announcement, saying the 25 percent tariffs will affect foreign-made passenger vehicles — sedans, SUVs, crossovers, minivans and cargo vans — and light trucks, as well as key automobile parts such as engines, transmissions, powertrain parts and electrical components.It added that there will be processes to expand tariffs on additional parts if necessary.The White House said automobile parts that meet the requirements of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement will remain tariff-free until the U.S. establishes a process to apply tariffs to the importers’ non-U.S. content.