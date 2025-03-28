N. Korea Releases Photos of Purported Airborne Control Aircraft

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has disclosed a reconnaissance asset similar to the Peace Eye, an airborne early warning and control aircraft operated by the South Korean Air Force.The North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Thursday that its national leader, Kim Jong-un, supervised national defense science research projects Tuesday and Wednesday on unmanned aerial vehicle technology and detective electronic warfare.Kim reportedly inspected new upgraded reconnaissance drones that are capable of detecting various tactical targets and enemy activities on land and at sea.With the report, the KCNA released photos of Kim aboard an airborne early warning and control aircraft issuing instructions to military officials inside the plane.Kim also oversaw a performance test of “suicide attack drones” equipped with artificial intelligence(AI) technology, stressing that unmanned equipment and AI technology must be top priorities in the modernization of weapons.