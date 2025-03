Photo : YONHAP News

A two-day early voting period will begin Friday for the April 2 by-elections at 345 voting booths in 23 constituencies.Voters can cast their ballots at any early voting booths in their electoral districts between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, after presenting their government-issued identification cards.Once all the early voting is complete, the ballot boxes will be stored inside CCTV-equipped locations until election day.Observers recommended by candidates will participate in the election at every step, starting with early voting.They will also oversee the transportation and storage of the ballot boxes, and their delivery to the ballot-counting locations.In the upcoming by-elections, voters will choose five local government chiefs, 17 municipal councilors, and a new superintendent for the Busan Metropolitan Office of Education.