Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo has ordered acting Interior Minister Ko Ki-dong to remain in North Gyeongsang Province and lead efforts to support local residents displaced by the wildfires.The acting president issued the order on Thursday, emphasizing the need to provide relief and support for the tens of thousands of people displaced by the worst wildfires in the country’s history.Han instructed the acting interior minister to stay in the area and lead the response efforts until the wildfires are fully contained.Expressing concern about the number of older people who have been displaced, the acting president instructed the government to assess the situation and ensure their safety and well-being.The acting president also emphasized the need to effectively support firefighting personnel and volunteers.