Photo : YONHAP News

“When Life Gives You Tangerines,” a South Korean drama series streaming on Netflix, claimed the top spot on the non-English series chart.The streaming service announced on Wednesday that the romance saga topped the global weekly chart for the week ending Sunday, drawing five-point-five million views since Friday, when it aired Episodes 9 to 12.Netflix said the series also made its list of the ten most watched shows in 42 countries, including Brazil, Colombia, Taiwan, Türkiye and Vietnam.The drama, starring Park Bo-gum and IU, depicts the lives of Ae-sun, a woman born on Jeju Island in the 1960s, and her husband, Gwan-sik.The show has gained popularity for its strong dialogue and sets that recall the scenery of Jeju Island in the 1960s and Seoul in the 1980s.