Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korea-China-Japan Economic and Trade Ministers’ Meeting is set to take place in Seoul on Sunday.According to government sources Thursday, the meeting will be attended by South Korean Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and Japanese Trade Minister Yoji Muto.The three ministers are expected to discuss issues arising from agreements made during the Seoul-Beijing-Tokyo summit in May last year, including the free trade agreement, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and cooperation on supply chains.The three countries may also seek to promote free trade in the face of rising protectionism, in view of the U.S. plans to impose reciprocal tariffs starting April 2.It will be the first meeting since December 2019 for the trade ministers of all three countries.