National Barometer Survey: 39% Support Pension Reforms; 46% Opposed

A new poll released Thursday showed that 39 percent of people support the upcoming reforms to the national pension system, which will see subscribers “pay more and receive more,” while 46 percent oppose the move.According to the results of the National Barometer Survey, conducted by Embrain Public, KStat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research, 15 percent of respondents had no opinion on the matter.The survey found higher rates of opposition to the pension reforms among younger people, with 63 percent of respondents aged 18 to 29 saying no to the changes.People aged 30 to 39 were next most likely to express opposition, with 58 percent against the changes.Half of those in their 40s were against the reforms, while opponents made up 45 percent of respondents in their 50s, 36 percent of those in their 60s, and 24 percent of those in their 70s.Last week the National Assembly approved the first major overhaul of the national pension system in about 20 years, which will raise the contribution rate for subscribers to 13 percent and the nominal income replacement rate to 43 percent.The survey of one-thousand-one people aged 18 and older, conducted through telephone interviews from March 24 to 26, had a response rate of 18 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level.