Trump Signs Executive Order to Launch 25% Auto Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump has authorized tariffs of up to 25 percent on foreign car imports. Intensifying the global trade war he started upon returning to the White House this year, Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to implement the tariffs a week later, sparking concerns that the move could drive up automobile prices.Kim Bum-soo has this report.Report:[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]“It goes into effect April 2. We start collecting on April 3.”U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday imposing his long-promised 25 percent tariffs on all cars and light-duty trucks imported into the U.S.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]“And we’re going to charge countries for doing business in our country and taking our jobs, taking our wealth, taking a lot of the things that they’ve been taking over the years. They’ve taken so much out of our country, friend and foe."The White House believes the auto tariffs will bring in over 100 billion dollars in tax revenue, which the Trump administration can use to offset tax cuts the president promised.But the tariffs could drive car prices higher and might result in job losses in the auto industry, which relies heavily on imported parts.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump](Reporter: “On the car tariffs, how do you assure that a car coming into the country is fully built? Could an automaker in Germany, say, leave the tires off a car?”)“No, we’re going to have very strong policing, and it’s pretty easy to do. If parts are made in America and a car isn’t, those parts are not going to be taxed or tariffed. And we’ll have very strong policing as far as that’s concerned.”Last year South Korea’s auto exports to the U.S. totaled some 34 billion U.S. dollars, accounting for nearly half the country’s global auto exports.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump](Reporter: “Have you spoken, sir, with the Big Three automakers about these tariffs? What was their reaction?”)“I have. It depends on whether or not they have factories here. I can tell you if they have factories here, they’re thrilled. If you don’t have factories here, they’re going to have to get going and build them, because otherwise they have to pay tariffs. Very simple.”In a bid to ride out Trump’s tariff policies, South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group announced earlier this week that it will invest 21 billion dollars in the United States through 2028, strengthening its own automotive supply chain and production capacity in the U.S.Trump is also expected to announce details of his reciprocal taxes on April 2 to offset the U.S. trade deficit.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.