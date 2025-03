Photo : YONHAP News

The weather will be mostly cloudy on Thursday with light rain in many parts of the nation.Rainfall is forecast at around five millimeters in most regions, continuing until early Friday morning along the southern coast.The mountainous areas of Gangwon Province, the eastern coast, northern regions of eastern coastal areas of North Gyeongsang Province and the northwestern mountainous regions will see raindrops persist into Friday afternoon.However, strong winds with gusts reaching up to 15 meters per second will blow in most parts of the nation today, increasing the risk of wildfires.Temperatures will drop significantly from early Friday morning, with nationwide temperatures ranging from zero to nine degrees Celsius, up to 12 degrees lower than today.