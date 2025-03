Photo : YONHAP News

The ongoing wildfires that began last weekend continue to cause damage to national heritage sites.As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the Korean Heritage Service reported 18 instances of damage to the country’s heritage assets.The damage has affected two national treasures, three scenic spots, three natural monuments, three intangible heritage items and seven regionally designated heritage sites.But one-thousand-566 artifacts from temples and other at-risk locations have been moved to safety.The heritage service has recommended urgent measures to protect the nation’s cultural and natural heritage sites and plans to continue relocating artifacts from the affected areas.