Photo : YONHAP News

Amid mounting tariff pressure from Washington, South Korea's largest automaker Hyundai Motor opened its third U.S. production plant on Wednesday.Located in Georgia, the opening of the production plant will also create 85-hundred jobs.During the opening ceremony, Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp expressed gratitude to Hyundai Motor for making the largest investment in the state's history.Hyundai began its U.S. production in 2005 with its first plant in Alabama, followed by a Kia production plant in Georgia.With the opening of the third plant, Hyundai can now produce up to one million cars annually in the United States, giving the automaker a pass from U.S. President Donald Trump's car tariffs for any cars manufactured within America.