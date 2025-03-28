NIS: APEC Summit Could See Terrorist Attacks, N. Korean Provocations

Photo : KBS News

The nation’s spy agency says the upcoming Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit that will be held in Gyeongju later this fall could witness terrorist attacks or provocations by North Korea.The National Intelligence Service(NIS) revealed the assessment in a report released on Thursday as it cited cases of North Korea’s provocations targeting the South and threats of terrorism reported in the nation last year.The NIS said international terrorist organizations could launch attacks as a number of world leaders will be gathering in Gyeongju for the summit which will run from late October to early November.It added that the North could engage in cognitive warfare or hacking operations with the aim of disrupting the summit.Cognitive warfare is a set of activities that spreads false information to have enemy forces make irrational decisions based on misconception.The NIS said there are concerns that the North could simultaneously pursue such warfare and localized provocation in a bid to gain control of the South.