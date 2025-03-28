S. Korea's UN Envoy Urges N. Korea, Russia to End 'Illegal' Military Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s top envoy to the United Nations has called for Russia and North Korea to stop their “illegal military cooperation,” stressing the Russia-Ukraine war is not only inflicting serious pain on the two countries but also to North Korean soldiers and their families.Speaking at a U.N. Security Council meeting in New York on Wednesday, Ambassador Hwang Joon-kuk said, “Pyongyang must stop sacrificing its own people to sustain the regime in exchange for military, political and economic support from Moscow."Hwang noted that captured North Korean soldiers said they believed they were being sent to Russia for training, not to fight in a war.He added that even North Korean families remain unaware that their sons have been sent abroad to fight in another country's deadly conflict until the authorities issue a certificate of death.Hwang pointed to Russian security official Sergei Shoigu’s visit to North Korea earlier this month, during which Shoigu met with regime leader Kim Jong-un and reaffirmed their commitment to fully implementing a mutual defense treaty.The ambassador stressed that this implies illegal military cooperation between Russia and North Korea will continue, in conflict to international efforts to quickly end the war.