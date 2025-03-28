Acting President: S. Korean Automakers Likely to Be Hit Hard by US Auto Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo says the government will provide customized support to protect South Korean automakers amid concerns that such industries may be hit hard by the U.S. tariffs on foreign car imports.Han made the pledge Thursday in Seoul during a meeting with the heads of the nation’s top six economic organizations, including the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Korea Enterprises Federation.Han said that to minimize the tariffs’ impact, the government and the private sector will mobilize all their networks to communicate with the U.S. government.He also vowed to support domestic companies’ business operations and investment activities, while heeding the opinions of entrepreneurs and swiftly taking the necessary measures.On the nation’s economic conditions, Han said the nation is seeing increased uncertainty in the global trade environment and continues to struggle as a result of unstable political conditions and a slump in domestic demand.