Unification Ministry: After Russia, N. Korea Will Shift Focus to China This Year

The unification ministry predicts that North Korea will strive to improve relations with China this year, having strengthened its ties with Russia.According to the ministry’s latest North Korea trend report, released Thursday, the current focus of North Korea’s diplomacy is Russia and the regime is pursuing all-round exchanges to maximize returns on the assistance it provided in the Russia-Ukraine war.It said North Korea is also trying to improve its strained relations with China, pointing to its group tours for Chinese visitors and the apparent construction of significant customs facilities on its side of the New Amnok or Yalu River Bridge, which connects Dandong, China, with Sinuiju, North Korea, based on satellite images.The ministry also said that while North Korea’s criticism of the United States has increased, Pyongyang is maintaining a wait-and-see stance on the Trump administration.It added that North Korea is preparing to hold a military parade and a mass gymnastics display on October 10 to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers’ Party.