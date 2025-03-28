Gov’t Plans Emergency Response to Trump’s 25% Tariffs on Foreign-Made Auto Imports

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will put forth emergency measures to protect the domestic auto industry after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose 25 percent tariffs on foreign-made auto imports starting April 2.Presiding over a joint government-civilian meeting on Thursday, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun said the government intends to closely coordinate response steps with related industries and announce them in April.The tariffs are set to impact automakers and related businesses around the world, including America’s “Big Three,” General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, which produce some of their cars in Mexico under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.South Korean carmakers are likely to take a big hit, with auto exports to the U.S. standing at 34-point-74 billion U.S. dollars last year, or nearly half the country’s total vehicle shipments worth 70-point-79 billion dollars.Hyundai Motor Group, the manufacturer of Hyundai and Kia vehicles, exported around 970-thousand vehicles last year, while GM Korea shipped around 410-thousand cars.