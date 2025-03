Photo : YONHAP News

Education authorities in Seoul will reinforce safety measures at schools nearby the Constitutional Court amid a protraction of rallies for and against President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment due to the court's delayed ruling.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, it intends to dispatch a safety response team of 20 officials to eleven schools near the court from Thursday until after the ruling.Each pair of two employees will assist in ensuring students' safety when they arrive at and depart from schools, and restrict school access.The education office said the measures aim to help the schools carry on educational activities in a stable manner, and prepare for contingencies.