Photo : KBS News

As the fight continues against raging wildfires in northern North Gyeongsang Province, forest authorities have promised to mobilize all available resources to contain the main fires on Friday.Korea Forest Service Minister Lim Sang-seop announced the pledge Friday in a press briefing, saying overnight rain has reduced the smoke, improving visibility, and the lower temperatures are creating favorable conditions for efforts to contain the fires.Lim then vowed all-out efforts to put out the fires by mobilizing all available resources, including helicopters and personnel.The minister said there is little damage to key locations in Andong, such as Hahoe Folk Village, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.As of Friday morning, authorities have contained an average of 85 percent of the fires in northern North Gyeongsang Province, up 22 percentage points from the previous day.