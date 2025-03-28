Acting President Vows ‘Immediate,’ ‘Overwhelming’ Response to Any Provocations from N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo has vowed to respond “immediately and overwhelmingly” to any provocations from North Korea.The acting president was speaking Friday at a ceremony marking the tenth West Sea Defense Day at the Daejeon National Cemetery in the country’s central region.Han said the young soldiers who have inherited the fighting spirit of the West Sea heroes will respond swiftly based on their formidable combat capabilities and a solid readiness posture.The acting president accused the North Korean regime of neglecting the dire situation facing its people while obsessing over nuclear weapons and missile development.He added that the North advocates a hostile two-state policy, fortifying the entire nation and continuing missile provocations against South Korea and jamming its GPS signals.Han said North Korea is plotting new kinds of provocation and upgrading its weapon systems through illegal arms deals with Russia.But he said the South Korean government and its military maintain a state of full readiness to ensure that citizens can continue to live their lives in peace.West Sea Defense Day, held every year on the fourth Friday in March, commemorates the 55 South Korean military members killed in three battles with North Korea: a 2002 naval skirmish near Yeonpyeong Island, the 2010 sinking of the Cheonan warship, and the 2010 bombing of Yeonpyeong Island in the West Sea.