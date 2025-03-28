Gallup: 53% Support Power Transition; 34% Prefer Status Quo

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll suggests more than half the country supports a power transition in the next presidential election, while 34 percent want the People Power Party to remain the ruling party.In a Gallup Korea survey of one-thousand adults nationwide, conducted from Tuesday to Thursday, 53 percent of respondents said they want an opposition candidate to win the next presidential election.Meanwhile, 34 percent of respondents said they would prefer a president from the ruling party.The main opposition Democratic Party led the ruling party in approval ratings at 41 percent, while the People Power Party posted an approval rating of 33 percent.For the next presidential election, the survey showed that Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung is the top choice, with support from 34 percent of all respondents, followed by Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party with eight percent.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.