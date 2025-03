Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Forest Service says it will exert all-out efforts to put out all the major flames in wildfires in the northern part of North Gyeongsang Province by Friday.Forest Service Minister Lim Sang-seop said in a briefing that the agency will mobilize all available resources for the efforts, as Friday marks the seventh day the wildfires have ravaged the northern part of the province in the country’s southeastern region.Lim said visibility has improved since overnight rain lessened the smoke and fog.He also said a drop in temperatures created better conditions to put out the fire.The minister said the fires in Andong, the provincial capital, have been extinguished and important landmarks such as Hahoe Folk Village sustained almost no damage.Regions hit by the wildfires saw rain late Thursday night and early Friday morning, with Uiseong receiving one-and-a-half millimeters and Andong getting one millimeter.