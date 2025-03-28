Huge Crowds Expected on Seoul’s Streets for Pro-, Anti-Impeachment Rallies Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

Large-scale rallies for and against President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment are scheduled in Seoul on Saturday.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Friday that the pro-Yoon, far-right Liberty Unification Party notified it that some of its 200-thousand members will gather in front of the Dongwha Duty Free Shop near Gwanghwamun to oppose Yoon’s impeachment starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.The religious group Save Korea, another pro-Yoon group, will rally near the National Assembly with the participation of some 20-thousand protesters.Bisang Action for Yoon Out and Social Reform, a group supporting Yoon’s impeachment, will rally near Gyeongbok Palace starting Saturday afternoon.It has informed the police that 100-thousand people will take part.With huge crowds expected to take to the streets, the police plan to dispatch about 220 traffic officers to all areas affected by the rallies and operate changeable vehicle lanes to manage road conditions.