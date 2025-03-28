Forest Service: Friday Best Time to Put Out Major Flames

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The wildfires that have ravaged the Gyeongsang region for eight days now are finally subsiding thanks to overnight rainfall. Seizing the momentum, the Korea Forest Service and firefighting authorities are redoubling their efforts and have already managed to put out 94 percent of the flames in the northeastern part of North Gyeongsang Province.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The major flames in the wildfire in Ulju County within the eastern coastal city of Ulsan were fully extinguished Thursday night after the region saw more than ten millimeters of rain.But the county lost a vast expanse of forestland, the equivalent of 13-hundred football fields.Authorities also announced Friday afternoon that the main flames have been put out in Yeongdeok, a coastal county in North Gyeongsang Province about 110 kilometers north of Ulju.The inland county of Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province, and Sancheong and Hadong counties, South Gyeongsang Province, got less than five millimeters, but the showers helped the firefighting efforts, according to authorities.The Korea Forest Service said that as of noon Friday, firefighters had put out 94 percent of the fires that previously engulfed the northeastern parts of North Gyeongsang Province.Firefighters believe Friday is the best time to douse the wildfires, with Korea Forest Service Minister Lim Sang-seop vowing to mobilize all available resources for the efforts.Lim said visibility has improved since overnight rain lessened the smoke and fog.He also said a drop in temperatures created better conditions to put out the fires.Concerns remain that the wildfires could spread further south, with winds already shifting to the northwest and forecasters predicting gusts of up to 15 meters per second.The forest agency and firefighting authorities asked residents of affected areas to keep a close eye on related developments.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.