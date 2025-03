Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Forest Service says 94 percent of the wildfires in five cities and counties in North Gyeongsang Province have been contained as of noon Friday.With their progress, the remaining fire perimeter in those regions has decreased to 57 kilometers.Authorities have put out 98 percent of the wildfires in Uiseong, 90 percent in Andong, 91 percent in Cheongsong, 95 percent in Yangyang and 93 percent in Yeongdeok.The wildfires are estimated to have affected some 12-thousand-800 hectares of land in Uiseong, nearly ten-thousand hectares in Andong, roughly nine-thousand hectares in Cheongseong, some five-thousand hectares in Yeongyang and eight-thousand hectares in Yeongdeok.