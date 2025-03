Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong joined global executives in meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday.The meeting, held at the Great Hall of the People, came on the heels of the China Development Forum, which took place Sunday and Monday with the heads of Broadcom, Qualcomm, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Pfizer in attendance.The meeting came as China is working to strengthen ties with foreign companies in the face of new U.S. tariffs, a real estate crisis, weaker investment and consumer sentiment, and a drop in foreign investment.Lee, attending the forum for the first time in two years, visited a Xiaomi electric vehicle(EV) factory in Beijing on Saturday and the headquarters of the world’s largest EV maker, BYD, in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, Monday.