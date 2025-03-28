Acting President Han: N. Korea Plotting New Kinds of Provocation

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo says North Korea is plotting “new kinds of provocation” against the South while advancing its weapon systems through cooperation with Russia.During his speech, which marked the tenth West Sea Defense Day at the Daejeon National Cemetery, Han addressed the evolving threats from North Korea.[Sound bite: Acting President Han Duck-soo (Korean-English)]“North Korea is solely focused on power succession, and it is neglecting the dire situation facing its people in the pursuit of nuclear weapons and missile development. While advocating its hostile two-state policy, North Korea has fortified the entire nation and continues its provocations by launching missiles and jamming GPS signals in the South. While upgrading its weapon systems through illegal arms deals with Russia, North Korea is plotting new kinds of provocation.”He then vowed to respond “immediately and overwhelmingly” to the enemy, saying the young soldiers who have inherited the fighting spirit of the West Sea heroes will respond swiftly to the provocations based on their formidable combat capabilities.West Sea Defense Day, held every year on the fourth Friday in March, commemorates the 55 South Korean military members killed in three battles with North Korea: a 2002 naval skirmish near Yeonpyeong Island in the West Sea, the 2010 bombing of the same island, and the 2010 sinking of the Cheonan warship.