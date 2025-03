Photo : YONHAP News

Ten routes near the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) will open to the public starting April 18.The government made the announcement Friday, saying visitors to the courses along the DMZ Peace Trail can experience the ecosystems, culture and historical resources that can only be seen near the DMZ.The ten routes extend into the communities of Ganghwa, Incheon; Gimpo, Goyang, Paju and Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province; and Cheorwon, Hwacheon, Yanggu, Inje and Goseong, Gangwon Province.Visitors will mostly travel by car for safety reasons and to protect wildlife.Along some sections, visitors will be able to travel on foot with cooperation from military units.