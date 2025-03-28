Visit Jeju Heritage Year 2025 to Launch Tuesday

Visit Jeju Heritage Year 2025 starts Tuesday at the Jeju-mok Government Office, which serves as the filming location for the popular Netflix series “When Life Gives You Tangerines.”The Jeju World Natural Heritage Center announced on Thursday that it will launch Season 1 of the Visit Jeju Heritage Year campaign jointly with the Korea Heritage Service on Tuesday, and the season will run through May 25.The campaign consists of four seasons during which visitors can explore the island’s natural, cultural and intangible heritage.During Season 1, Jeju Special Self-Governing Province will operate travel programs at 25 locations, including the Jeju April 3 Peace Park.Season 2 will run from May 30 through July 27 and focus on Jeju’s natural heritage, including Mount Sanbang.From August 1 until September 21, Season 3 will explore the lives of the island’s people in the past, while Season 4 will run from September 26 until November 16 under the theme of Tamnasullyeokdo, which is a compilation of illustrations of a tour taken by Jeju’s governor during the Joseon Dynasty.Jeju Island was selected as the first location for the nation’s Visit Korean Heritage Year initiative.