US Sends Condolences to S. Korea over Deadly Wildfires

The United States has expressed its condolences to South Korea for the deadly wildfires in the Gyeongsang provinces and offered support.In a press statement released Thursday, the U.S. State Department said the U.S. offers its sincere condolences to the Korean people “for the tragic loss of life and the extensive damage caused by ongoing wildfires in the southeastern region.”Mentioning that the wildfires have not only claimed lives but also destroyed homes and historic sites, the statement said the U.S. “stands ready to provide assistance to help combat the fires and support the affected communities.”The U.S. also said it mourns the loss of the brave firefighters, adding that its thoughts are with their families and with the displaced individuals.The department said the U.S. has not forgotten South Korea’s “unwavering support during the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles and Hawaii,” before vowing to stand with South Korea as it stood with the U.S.